Trump administration to use hospital stimulus funds to pay for uninsured COVID-19 treatment

The Trump administration will use money earmarked for hospitals in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package to cover COVID-19 treatment for uninsured patients, President Donald Trump said during an April 3 White House briefing.

The coronavirus task force will use some of the $100 billion in funding hospitals will receive in the rescue package to ensure uninsured Americans don't face large bills if they need COVID-19 treatment, White House officials said.

During the press briefing, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said under the measure, providers can't balance bill uninsured Americans for the cost of care. Providers will be reimbursed at Medicare rates and receive the funds through the same mechanism they have for testing, Mr. Azar said. He added that more specifics about how the rest of the $100 billion will be used are forthcoming.

