Molina Healthcare completes acquisition of New York Medicaid plan assets

Molina Healthcare completed its acquisition of some assets of YourCare Health Plan, the insurer said July 1.

Under the deal, Molina will now cover 47,000 Medicaid members in seven counties in Western New York and the Finger Lakes region.



YourCare Health Plan is a subsidiary of Monroe Plan for Medical Care, a nonprofit health plan in New York.



