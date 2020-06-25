BCBS of Texas president is out: 4 things to know

Dan McCoy, MD, is no longer the president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, according to D Magazine.

Four things to know:

1. BCBSTX told the publication that the insurer's parent company, Chicago-based Health Care Service Corp., decided to implement a "different leadership approach" in Texas.



2. Jeff Tikkanen, HCSC's senior vice president of markets, will take over as interim president until a permanent replacement is found.



3. Dr. McCoy became president of BCBSTX in 2016. He joined the insurer in 2012 as divisional senior vice president of Texas market strategy and Texas plan CMO.

4. Prior to BCBSTX, Dr. McCoy held leadership roles at Texas Dermatology Associates, the melanoma screening clinic at Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center's outpatient cancer center, also in Dallas.

Read more here.



More articles on payers:

10 top Medicare Advantage plans, ranked by members

CVS to open Aetna office, hire 500

Blue Shield of California launches 20 pilot projects, including settling claims in real time

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.