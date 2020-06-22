Blue Shield of California launches 20 pilot projects, including settling claims in real time

Blue Shield of California debuted its Health Reimagined initiative, which aims to use technology to improve health outcomes and the way physicians are paid.

Three things to know about the project, announced June 16:



1. Health Reimagined features 20 pilot programs in four California counties.



2. The pilots will create a virtual care system allowing patients to access their physicians through their smart devices; use an Apple Watch-enabled virtual assistant to help physicians create an EHR by voice; and settle all claims in real time before a patient leaves a hospital or physician office.

3. Blue Shield is making real-time claim adjudication available to providers statewide to speed cash flow to hospitals and physicians facing economic pressures related to COVID-19.

To learn more about the initiative, click here.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealthcare CEO responds to lawmaker's physician network questions: 3 takeaways

Physician survey: High deductibles 'an idea that turned out to be bad'

Highmark to grow to 6M members through new deal

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.