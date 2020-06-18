10 top Medicare Advantage plans, ranked by members

Highmark replaced Kaiser Foundation Health Plan as the Medicare Advantage plan members are most satisfied with, according to the J.D. Power 2020 Medicare Advantage Study.

Kaiser has held the No. 1 spot for the past five years. J.D. Power's 2020 study is based on responses from 3,314 Medicare Advantage plan members across the nation. Responses were fielded from January through March 2020, and members answered questions related to six categories in order of importance: coverage and benefits, provider choice, cost, customer service, information and communication, and billing and payment.

How 10 major Medicare Advantage plans ranked:

1. Highmark

2. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

3. Humana

4. UnitedHealthcare

5. Aetna

6. Cigna HealthSpring

7. Anthem

8. BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan

9. Centene

10. WellCare



View the full rankings and methodology here.

