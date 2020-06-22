Cigna to partner with Spectrum's health plan

Cigna is partnering with Priority Health, the health plan of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, on several initiatives.

The two organizations will offer combined network solutions to members. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Cigna members will be able to access Priority Health's provider network, including physicians, hospitals, labs and ancillary care services. Priority Health members who work outside of the plan's service area can access Cigna's national network of physicians and hospitals.

Cigna and Priority Health started their collaboration in 2018 to offer Michigan employers network solutions with a national scope.

