Insurance startup Bright Health acquires Medicare Advantage plan

Health insurance startup Bright Health closed its acquisition of Brand New Day, a California-based Medicare Advantage health plan, on April 30.

Bright Health said the transaction ties its technology-driven model with Brand New Day's localized strategy that connects members with complex conditions with primary care physicians to improve care coordination and outcomes.

The acquisition will add to Bright Health's individual, family and Medicare Advantage offerings, which are currently available in 13 states. Brand New Day will bring Bright Health a provider network of more than 7,300 primary care physicians and 22,300 specialists.

In addition, Brand New Day's leadership team will join Bright Health's.

More articles on payers:

Insurers extending prior authorizations for elective services

Insurers entitled to billions in risk corridors payments, SCOTUS says

These 7 top payer CEOs collectively made $151M in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.