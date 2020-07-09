Humana to hire 200

Humana plans to hire 200 employees in the San Antonio area to help with virtual enrollment, according to News 4 SA.

The seasonal positions will be home-based, but representatives will need to be within a 50-mile radius of San Antonio on the chance that some of the positions transition to full time.

The jobs will span up to six months during the Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan open enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

