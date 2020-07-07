Walmart to launch Medicare insurance agency

Walmart is launching an insurance agency to sell Medicare products, according to job postings on Walmart's Careers website.

According to the postings, which seek Medicare sales managers and insurance agents, "Walmart now has an insurance agency" that operates as Walmart Insurance Services. The postings seek "health insurance professionals to help us build this new business from the ground up and achieve our mission." The jobs are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area.

Court filings involving trademarks and patents reviewed by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, which first reported the news, reveal that Walmart Insurance Services is a subsidiary of Walmart's intellectual property holding firm, Walmart Apollo.

Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Walmart for more information, and this article will be updated if more information becomes available. The company didn't immediately respond to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette's request for comment.

The launch of the health insurance agency is Walmart's latest push into the healthcare field. Here's a timeline of the company's 2020 healthcare moves.

