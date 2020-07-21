7 recent payer-provider contract resolutions, disputes

Here are seven contract impasses and agreements that took place between payers and providers since June 1:

1. Cigna and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System reached a multiyear agreement July 20 after extending an agreement that was originally set to expire March 16.

2. Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System is no longer considered an in-network provider for Cigna's commercial health plan members.

3. Seattle-based UW Medicine and Cigna inked a new agreement ahead of an Aug. 1 termination deadline.

4. Nine thousand Molina Healthcare of California members can no longer access UC San Diego Health providers at in-network rates after a contract between the organizations was terminated June 30.

5. Medicare Advantage members with CVS Health-owned Aetna can now access providers of DuPage Medical Group in Downers Grove, Ill., at in-network rates under a new agreement.

6. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Independence Blue Cross have signed a five-year agreement aimed at expanding the hospital's value-based care initiatives.

7. Houston Methodist officially inked a multiyear contract with UnitedHealthcare that took effect June 1.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth's earnings double in Q2 as patients deferred elective procedures

BCBS of Massachusetts launches global payment model for primary care clinics

Optum's revenue grows to $33B in Q2: 5 things to know



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.