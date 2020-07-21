7 recent payer-provider contract resolutions, disputes
Here are seven contract impasses and agreements that took place between payers and providers since June 1:
1. Cigna and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System reached a multiyear agreement July 20 after extending an agreement that was originally set to expire March 16.
2. Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System is no longer considered an in-network provider for Cigna's commercial health plan members.
3. Seattle-based UW Medicine and Cigna inked a new agreement ahead of an Aug. 1 termination deadline.
4. Nine thousand Molina Healthcare of California members can no longer access UC San Diego Health providers at in-network rates after a contract between the organizations was terminated June 30.
5. Medicare Advantage members with CVS Health-owned Aetna can now access providers of DuPage Medical Group in Downers Grove, Ill., at in-network rates under a new agreement.
6. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Independence Blue Cross have signed a five-year agreement aimed at expanding the hospital's value-based care initiatives.
7. Houston Methodist officially inked a multiyear contract with UnitedHealthcare that took effect June 1.
More articles on payers:
UnitedHealth's earnings double in Q2 as patients deferred elective procedures
BCBS of Massachusetts launches global payment model for primary care clinics
Optum's revenue grows to $33B in Q2: 5 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.