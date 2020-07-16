UW Medicine, Cigna avoid contract termination

Seattle-based UW Medicine and Cigna inked a new agreement ahead of an Aug. 1 termination deadline.

Under the agreement, Cigna members will be able to access UW Medical Center, as well as UW Physicians practicing at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, UW Neighborhood Clinics and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, at in-network rates.

UW Medicine and Cigna have been working on a new contract since earlier this year, when the possible termination was communicated. In a previous statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review about the possible split, Cigna said it was seeking rates that are in line with what UW Medicine accepts from other commercial health plans to ensure healthcare remains affordable for members.

