South Carolina health system's contract with Cigna expires

Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System is no longer considered an in-network provider for Cigna's commercial health plan members.

A contract between the organizations expired May 31. As of June 1, Cigna's commercial members may face higher out-of-pocket costs if they seek care from Spartanburg Regional providers. Cigna's Medicare Advantage members aren't affected by the expiration.

Spartanburg Regional and Cigna have been in contract negotiations for the past several months, but were not able to reach an agreement before the May 31 deadline. Spartanburg said Cigna was "unwilling to agree to contract terms consistent with those we have with much larger health plans, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna."

In a statement to Becker's Hospital Review, Cigna said its "contract with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System ended because they refused to negotiate rates that would keep healthcare affordable for Cigna customers. Both parties are actively working to forge an agreement and we would welcome Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System back in our network, but not at the double-digit increase in rates they are demanding from our clients and customers."

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth's earnings double in Q2 as patients deferred elective procedures

8 payer exec moves

BCBS of Massachusetts launches global payment model for primary care clinics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.