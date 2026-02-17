McLaren acquires 11-clinic medical group

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren HealthCare has acquired Clarkston Medical Group, a network of primary and specialty care providers with 11 clinics in Oakland County.



CMG includes 54 providers who care for tens of thousands of patients in northern Oakland County and surrounding communities. The group officially joined McLaren on Dec. 31, according to a news release shared with Becker’s Feb. 17.



Health system leaders said CMG will operate within McLaren Community Based Primary Care Group, a newly formed group that operates as a subsidiary of the McLaren Medical Group. It will retain its existing clinical and support staff, according to the news release.



“For more than six decades, Clarkston Medical Group has been driven by our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality health care,” Renny Abraham, MD, CEO of Clarkston Medical Group, said in a news release. “Joining McLaren will allow us to further that commitment with the addition of expanded resources, clinical collaborations, and partnerships that provide our patients with broader access to specialty care.”