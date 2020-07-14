UC San Diego Health, Molina split affects 9,000

Nine thousand Molina Healthcare of California members can no longer access UC San Diego Health providers at in-network rates, according to local NBC affiliate 7 San Diego.

A contract between the organizations was terminated June 30. UC San Diego Health told the news station that the split came after "a history of issues that have resulted in a profoundly poor experience for both our patients and employees, such as unreasonable delays in care authorizations, continuous denials of care, and unfulfilled payment obligations on behalf of Molina Healthcare." UC San Diego added that efforts to resolve the situation haven't been successful.

Molina, however, told 7 San Diego the contract termination came "without cause."

"We are deeply disappointed by this action and believe that Molina had demonstrated the value that it offers members and providers through the care coordination and cost savings that it offers," the health plan said in a statement to the news station.

Molina told the news station it has partnered with the Family Health Center of San Diego to help patients transition to different in-network providers.

The insurer covers 225,000 people in San Diego, many through California's Medi-Cal Medicaid system.

