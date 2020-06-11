Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Independence Blue Cross strike 5-year deal

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Independence Blue Cross have signed a five-year agreement aimed at expanding the hospital's value-based care initiatives.

The deal, effective July 1, "represents a shared goal of improving community healthcare for children and collaborating on quality of care in ways that will benefit children living in the Greater Philadelphia region," Independence Blue Cross said.

As part of the agreement, the children's hospital and Independence Blue Cross will look for ways to expand the hospital's value-based care programs beyond primary care practices. The organizations said expanded programs would focus on team-based operations and require tighter collaboration on reducing healthcare costs and coordinating care.

