Cigna, Memorial Hermann extend contract again in light of COVID-19
Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and Cigna agreed to extend their contract again as the U.S. deals with a growing COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and Cigna first temporarily extended their in-network agreement through April. It was originally set to expire March 16.
Memorial Hermann announced the latest extension March 24. The extension affects 178,000 Cigna members with employer-sponsored health plans and 1,460 affiliated physicians.
