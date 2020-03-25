Cigna, Memorial Hermann extend contract again in light of COVID-19

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and Cigna agreed to extend their contract again as the U.S. deals with a growing COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and Cigna first temporarily extended their in-network agreement through April. It was originally set to expire March 16.

Memorial Hermann announced the latest extension March 24. The extension affects 178,000 Cigna members with employer-sponsored health plans and 1,460 affiliated physicians.

