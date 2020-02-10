Cigna, Memorial Hermann temporarily extend contract

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and Cigna temporarily extended their in-network agreement through April, according to Houston Public Media.

A contract between the organizations was scheduled to end March 16, but has now been pushed back to April 30.



In a joint statement to Houston Public Media, the organizations said they were "committed to continuing negotiations in an effort to avoid potential disruption in care for patients and their families. We remain hopeful that with more time, we can reach an agreement that provides access to quality care at an affordable cost."



The extension comes after the organizations couldn't agree on list prices and value-based projects. Cigna claimed Memorial Hermann unilaterally raised the list prices for some of its services, while the health system argued Cigna didn't accept Memorial Hermann's offer to create a value-based reimbursement program.

