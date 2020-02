10 largest health insurers

In 2018, the 10 largest health and accident insurers collectively wrote 51.8 percent of premiums in the total U.S. market, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners cited by Insurance Business America.

Using 2018 data from the NAIC, Insurance Business America listed the 10 biggest health insurance and accident groups in the U.S. They are:



1. UnitedHealth Group

Direct written premiums: $156.9 billion

Market share: 14.2 percent



2. Kaiser Foundation

Direct written premiums: $93.2 billion

Market share: 8.5 percent



3. Anthem

Direct written premiums: $67.2 billion

Market share: 6.1 percent



4. Humana

Direct written premiums: $56 billion

Market share: 5.1 percent



5. CVS Health

Direct written premiums: $55.4 billion

Market share: 5.0 percent



6. Health Care Service Corp.

Direct written premiums: $36.9 billion

Market share: 3.4 percent



7. Centene Corp.

Direct written premiums: $36.3 billion

Market share: 3.3 percent



8. Cigna

Direct written premiums: $29.3 billion

Market share: 2.7 percent



9. WellCare Health Plans (Centene)

Direct written premiums: $20.5 billion

Market Share: 1.9 percent



10. Molina Healthcare

Direct written premiums: $18.5 billion

Market share: 1.7 percent



View the full ranking here.



