29 recent payer exec moves in December

The following payer executives changed their positions in December:

1. Aparna Abburi will become president of Medicare, leading Cigna's Medicare Advantage business.

2. Anthem named Shantanu Agrawal, MD, chief health officer.



3. Oscar named R. Scott Blackley its new CFO.

4. Health Alliance Plan appointed Charles Bloom, DO, as senior vice president and CMO.

5. Amy Bricker will be the president of Express Scripts.

6. Sarah Cedeño will serve as director of special projects at SCAN.

7. Greg Christian was named president of Hawaii market for Kaiser Permanente Health Plan and Hospitals.



8. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Aetna named Jeb Dunkelberger CEO of their Sutter Health | Aetna joint venture health plan.

9. Brian Evanko will become Cigna's executive vice president and CFO.

10. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina named Fran Gary senior vice president of government markets.

11. GoHealth named Paul Hain, MD, as CMO.

12. Victor Hurtado was named the executive director for Cal MediConnect, L.A. Care's product line for those eligible for both Medicare and Medi-Cal.

13. Doctor On Demand appointed former Aetna executive Nick Lanzi as CFO.

14. Centene named Brent Layton executive vice president of markets, products and international, as well as chief business development officer.

15. Cigna named Matt Manders president of government and solutions.

16. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina named Karla Mizelle as chief operations and member experience officer.



17. Cigna named Everett Neville executive vice president of strategy and business development.

18. QualChoice Health Insurance named Chris O'Dwyer director of sales.

19. Cigna named Eric Palmer president and COO of its Evernorth unit, effective Jan. 1.

20. John Petito will serve as vice president and chief of staff of SCAN.

21. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina named Gerald Petkau as senior vice president of commercial markets.

22. Regence BlueShield named Melissa Powell vice president of network management.

23. Sandhya Rao, MD, is the new CMO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.



24. Acacia Reed has been named COO of L.A. Health Care Plan.

25. SCAN promoted Jill Selby to senior vice president of product development and market expansion.

26. SCAN named Timshel Tarbet vice president of business excellence and diversity strategy.

27. Priority Health named Praveen Thadani as the company's new president.

28. Brian Wonderlich will join Blue Cross of Idaho as the organization's new general counsel.

29. PacificSource Health Plans named Erik Wood vice president and Montana regional director.

