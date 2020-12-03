Sutter Health | Aetna names new CEO

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Aetna named Jeb Dunkelberger CEO of their Sutter Health | Aetna joint venture health plan. They announced the appointment Dec. 2.

Mr. Dunkelberger will be tasked with managing the venture. He will help Sutter Health | Aetna grow its footprint in Northern California.

Prior to joining the company, Mr. Dunkelberger led national sales and strategy for Notable Health and Cricket Health. He also previously served as a vice president at Highmark.

Sutter Health | Aetna's first CEO was Steve Wigginton. He now serves as CEO of consumer engagement company NovuHealth.

Mr. Dunkelberger joins Sutter Health | Aetna in its third year of operation.

