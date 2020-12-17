Haven exec leaves for BCBS of Massachusetts

Sandhya Rao, MD, is the new CMO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the insurer said Dec. 17.

Dr. Rao joins BCBS of Massachusetts from Haven, the healthcare company formed by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway. At Haven, Dr. Rao served as vice president of clinical strategy. Her exit adds to a growing list of high-profile executive departures since Haven's formation in 2018.

Prior to Haven, Dr. Rao was senior medical director for population health management at Boston-based Partners HealthCare, now known as Mass General Brigham. She was also associate medical director of the Mass General Physicians Organization, and a business analyst at McKinsey and Co.

Dr. Rao practices internal medicine.

