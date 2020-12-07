Centene names chief business development officer

Centene named Brent Layton executive vice president of markets, products and international, as well as chief business development officer, effective Jan. 1.

Three things to know:



1. Mr. Layton was promoted to the new role after serving as executive vice president and chief development officer for the health insurance company.

2. He has spent more than 20 years with Centene. During that time, he has overseen the development and implementation of new health plans and international businesses, among other duties.

3. The executive move comes as Kenneth Burdick, executive vice president of markets and products, retires Jan. 23. Mr. Burdick will remain a consultant for Centene through 2021.

More articles on payers:

Radiologists to Cigna: Revise hospital-based imaging policy to avoid harming pediatric patients

UnitedHealth expects $277B+ in revenue in 2021

New Jersey school board sues Horizon, says insurer threatened to stop paying claims for 14,000 workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.