Oscar hires Capital One CFO for same role

Oscar named R. Scott Blackley its new CFO, effective March 16.

Three things to know:

1. Mr. Blackley succeeds Sid Sankaran. Mr. Sankaran is leaving Oscar in spring 2021 to become CEO of SiriusPoint, a reinsurance company. Mr. Sankaran will become vice chair at Oscar when his successor takes over, and will join Oscar's board in June 2021.

2. Mr. Blackley joins Oscar from Capital One, where he served as CFO since May 2016. Prior to that, he served as the company's principal accounting officer and controller for five years

3. Before Capital One, Mr. Blackley held various executive roles at Fannie Mae, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and KPMG.

