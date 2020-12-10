Cigna makes 6 leadership changes

Cigna announced six leadership changes across its insurance and Evernorth health services Dec. 10.

Six changes to know:



1. Cigna named Eric Palmer president and COO of Evernorth, effective Jan. 1. In his role, Mr. Palmer will oversee Evernorth's pharmacy, care management and benefit services.

2. Brian Evanko will become Cigna's executive vice president and CFO. Under the role, he will lead Cigna's financial operations and its investment management and underwriting units.

3. Cigna named Matt Manders president of government and solutions. In that role, he will oversee Cigna's solutions branch, as well as operations for Medicare, individual and Medicaid plans.

4. Cigna named Everett Neville executive vice president of strategy and business development of Cigna. He will oversee Cigna's strategy and corporate development, as well as Cigna Ventures.

5. Aparna Abburi will become president of Medicare, leading Cigna's Medicare Advantage business. She will also oversee Cigna's supplemental benefits and government pharmacy.

6. Amy Bricker will be the president of Express Scripts. She will lead all of Evernorth's pharmacy benefit management services.

More articles on payers:

3 Bon Secours hospitals out of Anthem's network after talks fail

Radiologists to Cigna: Revise hospital-based imaging policy to avoid harming pediatric patients

Sutter Health | Aetna names new CEO



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.