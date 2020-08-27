24 payer exec moves in August

The following payer executives changed their positions in August.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Independence Blue Cross named Sushma Akunuru vice president of business applications.

2. Medica named Jennifer Alm network market lead.



3. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana hired Shane Bray as the insurer's first chief customer experience officer.

4. Kaiser Permanente named Jeff Collins president for Kaiser Permanente in the Northwest.

5. Mike Cotton was named the president and CEO of SelectHealth.

6. Roy Dunbar, a member of Humana's board of directors, resigned.

7. Cigna appointed Noelle Eder its global CIO.

8. Wendy Edwards was promoted to CEO for Atrio Health Plans.

9. Frank Fernández joined Capital BlueCross as its new senior vice president of government programs.

10. Atrio Holding Company named Jeff Fox CEO.

11. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana promoted Paul Gray to vice president of Medicare Advantage operations and plan performance.



12. Kaiser Permanente named Catherine Hernandez senior vice president and chief communications officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.

13. Christy Hockaday joined Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield as vice president of provider network innovation and strategy.

14. Patrick Hoefener is the sales relationship manager at Medica.

15. Sendero Health Plans hired Mary Carol Jennings, MD, as CMO.



16. Meridian appointed James Kiamos president and CEO for Centene's Illinois market including Meridian in Illinois and YouthCare program.



17. L.A. Care Health Plan promoted Francisco Oaxaca to chief of communications and community relations.



18. LTCG named Sharon Reed senior vice president of process improvement and enterprise training.

19. Wendi Peterson-Stott is the sales relationship manager at Medica.



20. Quartz appointed Mark Selna, MD, as its next president and CEO.

21. Medica named Corky Stott sales relationship manager.

22. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska appointed Jessica "Jay" Warren-Teamer as director of diversity and inclusion.

23. Frank Williams, the CEO of Evolent Health, is stepping down.

24. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana appointed David Yoo to the role of chief digital officer.

More articles on payers:

Pay for each of these 6 health insurance CEOs surpasses $15M

Aetna fined for denying ER claims in California

Centene underpaid physicians affiliated with TeamHealth, court says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.