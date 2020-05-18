28 key coronavirus study findings

Here are 28 clinical findings on the new coronavirus, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last five weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of findings. It's a compilation of key findings covered by Becker's reporters over the last five weeks and the dates on which the coverage was published.

May 18

1. There is a strong correlation between severe vitamin D deficiency and severe complications among COVID-19 patients, including death.

May 15

2. More than a third of COVID-19 patients developed acute kidney injury in New York hospitals.

3. Droplets generated by speech could be another mode of transmission for the new coronavirus, as a new study finds droplets created when speaking normally can linger in the air for up to 14 minutes.

May 13

4. A CDC strategy for releasing COVID-19 patients from isolation that relies on symptom checking instead of testing may result in patients returning to their communities too soon.

May 11

5. COVID-19 may kill about 1.3 percent of symptomatic patients, an infection fatality rate that is 13 times higher than the flu.

May 8

6. COVID-19 patients who were treated with malaria drug hydroxychloroquine did not experience lower risk of death compared to coronavirus patients who received other treatments.

7. About 51 percent of children with COVID-19 who underwent testing had co-infections with other respiratory pathogens.

May 7

8. The new coronavirus can be present in the semen of infected patients, but this does not necessarily prove it can be transmitted sexually.

May 6

9. Though fewer children appear to get infected with the new coronavirus, and those who do tend to have less severe cases of the illness than adults, they may play a role in transmitting the virus.

May 5

10. Only 8 percent of COVID-19 patients reported bacterial or fungal co-infection when they were admitted to a hospital

May 4

11. Transmission of COVID-19 is high before and immediately after symptoms begin to show in a person infected with the new coronavirus.

April 30

12. Over 80 percent of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Georgia are black.

13. Though men and women are equally as likely to contract COVID-19, men are far more likely to die from it.

April 29

14. Pregnant women with COVID-19 do not have worse outcomes than other women with the disease.

April 28

15. Cancer patients who contract COVID-19 are nearly three times more likely to die than COVID-19 patients who do not have cancer.

April 27

16. The new coronavirus can potentially be spread via fine airborne particles and may linger in patients' toilet areas, medical staff areas and areas prone to crowding.

17. Researchers found potentially infectious traces of the new coronavirus virus in the eye of Italy's first COVID-19 patient, even after it had cleared from her nose.

18. Kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19 at a New York City hospital had higher early death rates than other coronavirus patients.

April 22

19. Hydroxychloroquine showed no benefit for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in a study conducted by the Veterans Health Administration.

April 20

20. About 33 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted to two New York City hospitals experienced respiratory failure leading to invasive mechanical ventilation.

April 17

21. Nearly half of patients who contract COVID-19 from another individual may be infected before that person exhibits symptoms.

April 16

22. Chest X-rays read as "normal" for nearly 60 percent of COVID-19 patients.

April 15

23. About 15 percent of the 215 pregnant women who delivered infants at two New York City hospitals tested positive for the new coronavirus, but most were asymptomatic when they came into the hospital.

April 14

24. In China, more than one-third of patients with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms.

25. About two-thirds of COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation die.

April 13

26. Loss of smell and taste is strongly associated with COVID-19.

April 9

27. There is no link between the spread of the new coronavirus and meteorological factors such as temperature and ultraviolet radiation.

April 8

28. COVID-19 patients living in areas with high air pollution before the pandemic are more likely to die than those living is parts of the country with low air pollution.

