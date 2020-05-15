36% of COVID-19 patients in New York developed acute kidney injury, study finds

More than a third of COVID-19 patients developed acute kidney injury in New York hospitals, a new study shows.

Published in the journal Kidney International, the study includes an analysis of EHRs for 5,449 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 13 hospitals in New York, between March 1 and April 5.

Researchers found 1,993 patients (36.6 percent) developed acute kidney injury, a sudden episode of kidney failure or damage. At the end of the study period, 39.1 percent of the 1,993 COVID-19 patients with acute kidney injury were still in the hospital, and 35 percent had died.

Acute kidney injury was primarily seen in COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure — about 89 percent of patients on mechanical ventilation developed acute kidney injury compared to 21.7% of nonventilated patients.

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

COVID-19 nearly triples death risk of cancer patients, study finds

6 insights into COVID-19 patient care patterns worldwide

COVID-19 is 13 times deadlier than flu, study suggests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.