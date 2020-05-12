6 insights into COVID-19 patient care patterns worldwide

About 56 percent of COVID-19 patients around the globe are male, and 34 percent are black, according to data from a new global registry.

The registry, created by the Society of Critical Care Medicine and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, tracks hospital and intensive care unit care patterns in near real-time. The registry features a dashboard of data based on medical records for more than 3,400 patients from eight countries, including the U.S.

Here are six insights on care patterns, as of 11 a.m. CDT, May 12:

1. Among the records for which gender data is available, 56 percent of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are male and 44 are female. (Note: Twenty-seven percent of the records do not include gender data.)

2. Among the records for which race data is available, 50 percent of the patients are white and 34 percent are black. (Note: Fifteen percent of the records do not include race data.)



3. The median hospital length of stay is seven days, and 76 percent have been discharged alive, based on 1,367 records for which hospital discharge data is available.

4. About 750 patients received or are receiving care in an ICU.

5. Of the 391 patients who needed mechanical ventilation, the median duration of ventilation is eight days.

6. Fifty-six percent of ICU patients have been discharged alive.

