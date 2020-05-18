Low vitamin D levels linked to severe COVID-19 complications

There is a strong correlation between severe vitamin D deficiency and severe complications among COVID-19 patients, including death, a new study shows.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed as yet, examined daily admission, recovery and death rate data for patients with COVID-19 from countries with a large number of confirmed patients as of April 20. Data was included for patients from Germany, South Korea, China, Switzerland, Iran, the U.K., U.S., France, Spain and Italy.



Researchers found a strong association between low vitamin D levels and cytokine storm, a hyperinflammatory condition that is seen patients with severe cases of COVID-19. They also found an association between vitamin D deficiency and death.

Researchers estimated that the "risk of severe COVID-19 cases among patients with severe vitamin D deficiency is 17.3 percent, while the risk of severity for patients with normal vitamin D levels is 14.6 percent."

But this does not mean that people need to start hoarding vitamin D supplements, the researchers said.

"We don't need to push vitamin D on everybody," said Vadim Backman, PhD,a professor of biomedical engineering at Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University and the study's leader. "This needs further study, and I hope our work will stimulate interest in this area."

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

COVID-19 nearly triples death risk of cancer patients, study finds

6 insights into COVID-19 patient care patterns worldwide

COVID-19 is 13 times deadlier than flu, study suggests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.