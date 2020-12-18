8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From the owner of a hospice chain sentenced to prison for his role in a $150 million fraud scheme to hospitals suing HHS, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. U of Pittsburgh cardiologist sues school, American Heart Association over backlash to his op-ed

A cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh is suing his employer, the American Heart Association and the publisher of the association's peer-reviewed medical journal, claiming he was demoted and slandered after penning an op-ed criticizing affirmative action.

2. Owner of Texas hospice chain gets 20 years in prison for $150M fraud

The owner of a Texas hospice chain, who was convicted of falsely telling thousands of patients with incurable diseases they had less than six months to live, was sentenced to 20 years federal prison and ordered to pay $120 million in restitution.

3. Pennsylvania physician sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

A physician in Pennsylvania was recently ordered to spend nine months on house arrest after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in October.

4. Hospitals sue HHS, say it's letting drugmakers skirt 340B program rules

Five national hospital organizations sued HHS, citing its "failure" to make drugmakers pay 340B discounts to hospitals that dispense their drugs through community pharmacies.

5. Massachusetts physician accused of $10.6M in billing fraud

A psychiatrist in Natick, Mass., was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with charges that he billed Medicare and private payers for more than $10 million in treatments he did not provide.

6. Former owner of healthcare staffing firm charged with wage-fixing

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging the former owner of a Texas healthcare staffing company with participating in a conspiracy to fix prices.

7. MedStar hospital employee arrested, accused of setting fires at work

An employee of MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rossville, Md., was arrested Dec. 13, on charges of starting fires on several inpatient floors.

8. Houston home health agency owners charged in $10M Medicare billing scam

Two owners of a Houston-based home health agency were arrested Dec. 15 on charges of fraudulently billing Medicare more than $10 million.

