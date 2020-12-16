Houston home health agency owners charged in $10M Medicare billing scam

Two owners of a Houston-based home health agency were arrested Dec. 15 on charges of fraudulently billing Medicare more than $10 million, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The owners of SierCam Healthcare Services, Tataw Charlz Bisong and Angela Bisong, are accused of billing Medicare for home health services that were not medically necessary or, in some cases, not provided to patients.

Prosecutors claim the Bisongs paid patients to sign up for medically unnecessary home health services, gave patients free transportation and covered copayments or other physician fees to facilitate the billing scheme. Prosecutors also said they created phony medical records to make it look like the claims qualified for Medicare reimbursement.



The scheme took place from 2012 to 2020, prosecutors said.

Both owners face charges of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud and conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks.

More articles on healthcare industry lawsuits:

Ousted California hospital CEO arrested on felony charges

MedStar hospital employee arrested, accused of setting fires at work

ProMedica asks court to toss antitrust lawsuit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.