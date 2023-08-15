11 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From AdventHealth suing MultiPlan for alleged price fixing, to a Louisiana hospital reaching a settlement in an overtime wage lawsuit, here are 11 hospital lawsuits and settlements Becker's has reported since Aug. 3.

1. Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System filed a new lawsuit as it seeks to get the money a court ordered Ammon Bundy to pay in a lawsuit alleging harassment and intimidation against St. Luke's and its workers.

2. Donaldsonville, La.-based Prevost Memorial Hospital reached a settlement worth up to $1.16 million in a lawsuit accusing the hospital of not paying overtime for nurses.

3. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is suing MultiPlan for an alleged ongoing conspiracy among commercial health insurers to reduce the reimbursement rates they pay to providers for out-of-network services.

4. Bridgeport, Conn.-based federally qualified health center Optimus Health agreed to pay more than $470,000 to settle improper billing allegations.

5. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from NYU Langone Health that alleges the health system used a similar shade of purple in its advertising campaign.

6. Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health agreed to pay a $2 million settlement after a patient-led lawsuit accused the health system of sharing patient data put into MyChart with Facebook,

7. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is facing a lawsuit for a May 31 data breach that affected 1.2 million patients.

8. A certified registered nurse anesthetist filed a lawsuit against Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare seeking lost wages and $15,000 in damages after a surgical machine allegedly exploded and injured him.

9. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is facing a fifth lawsuit from patients relating to a July data breach that compromised the information of 11 million patients

10. A New Jersey judge restricted the amount of damages Bayonne-based CarePoint Health can receive in a lawsuit over ambulance services.

11. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is facing a lawsuit for a March 30 data breach that compromised the protected health information of 168,000 patients.