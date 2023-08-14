Louisiana hospital reaches $1.2M overtime settlement

Donaldsonville, La.-based Prevost Memorial Hospital reached a settlement worth up to $1.16 million in a lawsuit accusing the hospital of not paying overtime for nurses, The Advocate reported Aug. 14.

The three-year-old lawsuit accused the hospital of not paying overtime wages to 29 former and current nurses. The original lawsuit claimed that some nurses had worked 24 to 48 hours of overtime but earned no overtime pay.

The court still has to determine whether the hospital made an error or acted in bad faith. If the hospital did not act intentionally, it would owe only two years of back pay. The $1.16 million is based on if the hospital were to be found to have acted intentionally.

A second lawsuit with two plaintiffs making similar allegations is pending.