How 8 health systems are spending their innovation investment dollars

Here is a list of investments health systems made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts since Feb. 28.

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare participated in a $50 million funding round for healthcare automation company Qventus. The company offers ​​artificial intelligence-enabled care operations automation software that can reduce excess days by 30 to 50 percent and decrease length of stay by up to one full day.





OSF Ventures, the innovation investment arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare , joined a $12.5 million funding round for Epitel, a company that makes a wireless, wearable brain wave-monitoring device to detect seizures. OSF will collaborate with Epitel to develop its platform as the company works to commercialize it.





Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System agreed to provide early financing for investment funds, including female-led venture capital firm SteelSky Ventures. SteelSky invests in medical devices, consumer health, digital health, new healthcare delivery models, e-pharmacy and retail therapeutics.





Kaiser Permanente Ventures, the Oakland, Calif.-based health system's innovation investment arm, participated in a $66 million funding round for Osso VR, a virtual reality surgical training and assessment platform. The company's modules cover multiple specialities, including orthopedics, spine and interventional cardiology.





Boston Children's Hospital participated in a $105 million funding round for Brightline, a children's virtual behavioral health platform. Brightline offers digital on-demand support, coaching programs and clinical services for children struggling with anxiety, cyberbullying, ADHD and depression.





Columbus, Md.-based MedStar Health joined a $18.5 million funding round for Zephyr AI, an artificial intelligence company focused on precision medicine and drug discovery. The company's team of data scientists, computer and software engineers and computational and molecular biologists use algorithms to draw insights from disparate healthcare datasets.





Advocate Aurora Health acquired MobileHelp, a company specializing in remote patient monitoring and personal emergency response systems. The health system, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., made the acquisition through its investment arm, Advocate Aurora Enterprises.