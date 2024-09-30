Health systems partner with Big Tech: 11 updates

Health systems continue to partner with Big Tech on their digital transformations. Here are 11 collaborations from the past month.

1. Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health is the third health system in the country to open a retail market featuring Amazon's "just-walk-out" technology, launching the project Sept. 26.

2. Providence, R.I.-based Care New England was selected Sept. 25 to participate in Amazon Web Services' Health Equity Initiative, a $60 million program aimed at supporting organizations developing solutions to advance health equity.

3. UTHealth Houston started discussing partnering with OpenAI in 2023 after using Microsoft's Azure platform and learning about OpenAI's HIPAA-compliant models, Becker's reported Sept. 23.

4. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham collaborates with 20 tech companies including Microsoft, said Mass General Brigham President and CEO Anne Klibanski, MD, at the health system's World Medical Innovation Forum in Everett, Mass., covered by Becker's.

5. Leaders from Microsoft, Google Cloud and Meta and Abridge attended or spoke at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham's World Medical Innovation Forum Sept. 23-25 in Everett, Mass., covered by Becker's.

6. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health entered into a two-year collaboration Sept. 18 with SAS, a company specializing in data and artificial intelligence, to create AI-powered tools. The organizations say they will also work jointly to advance responsible AI practices, collaborating with the nonprofit Coalition for Health AI and Microsoft-backed Trustworthy and Responsible AI Network

7. Microsoft said Sept. 17 it is collaborating with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and Nordic to create a national rural health IT community and encourage cooperation between rural hospitals and major tech companies.

8. Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert Garrett told Becker's for a Sept. 16 story that collaborating with Amazon's One Medical to open primary care offices in New Jersey fits the health system's strategy on partnering with tech companies.

9. UC San Diego Health said Sept. 16 is studying how to use Apple's new Vision Pro headset in operating rooms.

10. Mangesh Patil, chief analytics officer of HCA Healthcare, told Becker's for a Sept. 11 story, that the health system's nurse handoff AI use case was featured in the Google Next keynote last April.

11. A Microsoft spokesperson told Becker's for an Aug. 26 story that its AI-based solutions for hospitals and health systems are competitively priced, after a leader at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente warned of a growing AI divide.