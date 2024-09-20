Duke Health to create AI-powered digital twins

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health has entered into a two-year collaboration with SAS, a company specializing in data and AI, to create AI-powered tools.

The partnership, according to a Sept. 18 news release, will provide Duke Health with access to analytics through the SASViya data and AI platform.

Together, Duke Health and SAS will develop and commercialize AI-powered digital twin tools for real-time process monitoring and optimization. The organizations will also work jointly to advance responsible AI practices, collaborating with the nonprofit Coalition for Health AI and Microsoft-backed Trustworthy and Responsible AI Network.