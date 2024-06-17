Microsoft's healthcare AI consortium expands

A Microsoft-backed AI consortium known as the Trustworthy and Responsible AI Network is extending its reach to Europe.

The consortium, which aims to promote responsible AI principles in healthcare, has established a European arm that encompasses four countries, according to a June 17 news release from Microsoft. This initiative includes collaboration with hospitals such as Erasmus MC (the Netherlands), HUS Helsinki University Hospital (Finland), Sahlgrenska University Hospital (Sweden), Skåne University Hospital (Sweden), Universita Vita-Salute San Raffaele (Italy), and University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands), with Microsoft serving as the technology partner enabling these efforts.

Leaders from Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health and Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine are among the health systems involved in the U.S.-based Trustworthy and Responsible AI Network consortium.