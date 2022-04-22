5 healthcare innovation centers launched in 2022

Here are five healthcare innovation centers that were launched in 2022 to explore new technology to improve care delivery and address health inequities.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health opened an innovation lab to create tools and programs that improve care quality and access.



Drugmaker Takeda partnered with New Orleans-based Xavier University of Louisiana to launch a technology and research center to advance health equity.



LG opened a technology and education hub focused on commercial displays and devices designed for healthcare.



The American Academy of Family Physicians teamed up with Hint Health to launch an innovation lab focused on addressing physician burnout.



Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network transformed its Bellevue, Pa., hospital campus into a new biotechnology, biomedical and pharmaceutical innovation hub.