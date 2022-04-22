5 healthcare innovation centers launched in 2022

Listen
Here are five healthcare innovation centers that were launched in 2022 to explore new technology to improve care delivery and address health inequities.
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health opened an innovation lab to create tools and programs that improve care quality and access.
- Drugmaker Takeda partnered with New Orleans-based Xavier University of Louisiana to launch a technology and research center to advance health equity.
- LG opened a technology and education hub focused on commercial displays and devices designed for healthcare.
- The American Academy of Family Physicians teamed up with Hint Health to launch an innovation lab focused on addressing physician burnout.
- Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network transformed its Bellevue, Pa., hospital campus into a new biotechnology, biomedical and pharmaceutical innovation hub.