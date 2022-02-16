Allegheny Health converts former Pennsylvania hospital into innovation hub

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network on Feb. 16 transformed its former Bellevue, Pa., hospital campus into a new biotechnology, biomedical and pharmaceutical innovation hub. 

Four things to know:

  1. The facility will serve as an innovation hub for AlphaLab Health, a healthcare technology and life sciences accelerator. AHN launched in 2020 with Innovation Works, a nonprofit business incubator, according to a news release.

  2. AlphaLab Health offers healthcare startups up to $100,000 in seed investment, access to Innovation Works' mentorship network, clinical resources and office and lab space.

  3. The hub is a 10,000-square-foot building including wet and dry labs,  dedicated server access, conference rooms and collaboration areas.

  4. Thirteen startups have joined AlphaLab Health. The companies are focused on health IT, medical devices, diagnostics and therapeutics.

  5. The former Bellevue hospital campus housed a 230,000-square-foot hospital, which stopped admitting patients in 2010. Since then, most of the facility had been leased to LifeCare Hospitals, which ended its deal in 2019. 

