Allegheny Health converts former Pennsylvania hospital into innovation hub

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network on Feb. 16 transformed its former Bellevue, Pa., hospital campus into a new biotechnology, biomedical and pharmaceutical innovation hub.
Four things to know:
- The facility will serve as an innovation hub for AlphaLab Health, a healthcare technology and life sciences accelerator. AHN launched in 2020 with Innovation Works, a nonprofit business incubator, according to a news release.
- AlphaLab Health offers healthcare startups up to $100,000 in seed investment, access to Innovation Works' mentorship network, clinical resources and office and lab space.
- The hub is a 10,000-square-foot building including wet and dry labs, dedicated server access, conference rooms and collaboration areas.
- Thirteen startups have joined AlphaLab Health. The companies are focused on health IT, medical devices, diagnostics and therapeutics.
- The former Bellevue hospital campus housed a 230,000-square-foot hospital, which stopped admitting patients in 2010. Since then, most of the facility had been leased to LifeCare Hospitals, which ended its deal in 2019.