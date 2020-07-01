Mount Sinai, Richmond University Medical Center partner to expand Staten Island services

Mount Sinai Health System and Richmond University Medical Center, both based in New York City, have entered an academic and clinical partnership, according to the Staten Island Advance.

Under the partnership, the organizations will work to establish joint programs and initiatives to enhance services on Staten Island, the borough that the medical center serves.

The deal grants the medical center access to Mount Sinai's expansive eight-hospital network and expertise. The organizations said that the affiliation will allow them to enhance clinical programs and share treatment protocols on evolving issues to improve care.

The medical center will maintain its own governance structure.

"We share many goals, including patient care outcomes and quality, expanding access to advanced primary, specialty and ambulatory services, and the overall clinical commitment to population health," medical center President and CEO Daniel Messina, told Staten Island Advance.

