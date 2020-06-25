CommonSpirit strikes partnership to offer direct-to-employer primary care

CommonSpirit Health announced June 24 that it has partnered with Paladina Health to offer direct-to-employer primary care in regions served by CommonSpirit.

Through the partnership, Chicago-based CommonSpirit, which owns 137 hospitals across 21 states, and Paladina will initially offer membership-based primary care services through newly constructed clinics in Las Vegas and then expand to other markets. Employers will pay a fee for each employee for primary care services. The employees can then access primary care without co-pays or out-of-pocket costs.

"To keep our communities healthier, we need to increase access to care models focused on prevention and primary care access," Rich Roth, senior vice president of strategic innovation at CommonSpirit, said in a news release. "Working in partnership with Paladina Health, CommonSpirit will support employers by developing direct-to-primary care options focused on access, affordability, health, and wellness."

Paladina Health is based in Denver and currently has 122 clinics in 19 states.

