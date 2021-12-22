Hospital M&A update: 9 recent deals

Nine transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, advanced or finalized since Dec. 1:

1. California AG conditionally approves Kaiser, Providence St. Mary partnership

California Attorney General Rob Bonta approved a new partnership between Oakland-based Kaiser and Apple Valley-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but with several conditions. The partnership would allow the two organizations to create a new company, of which St. Mary will have 70 percent ownership and Kaiser will have 30 percent, according to a Dec. 17 news release. The two will also build a new 47-bed hospital in Victorville, Calif.

2. New Jersey health system inks deal for 4th hospital

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Salem (N.J.) Medical Center.

3. Intermountain, SCL Health ink definitive agreement to merge

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health signed a definitive agreement to merge, the organizations said Dec. 15.

4. Ascension Saint Thomas to buy Tennessee hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas signed a definitive agreement to add Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly, Tenn., to its health system.

5. UnityPoint explores selling 3 hospitals to Carle Health

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health is exploring a deal to sell three of its hospitals in central Illinois to Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health.

6. Penn Highlands Healthcare to add 8th hospital

Highlands Hospital, a 64-bed facility in Connellsville, Pa., signed a definitive agreement to join DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

7. Atlantic Health System acquires majority stake in CentraState

CentraState Healthcare System, a single-hospital system based in Freehold, N.J., finalized its agreement to join Atlantic Health System, a seven-hospital system based in Morristown, N.J.

8. HCA Healthcare acquires Texas rehab hospital

El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, acquired Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital, renaming it to the Las Palmas Del Sol Rehabilitation Hospital East.

9. Appalachian Regional Healthcare adds 14th hospital

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare finalized its acquisition of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Ky., according to a Dec. 1 news release.