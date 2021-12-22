Hospital M&A update: 9 recent deals

- Small
Nine transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, advanced or finalized since Dec. 1:
1. California AG conditionally approves Kaiser, Providence St. Mary partnership
California Attorney General Rob Bonta approved a new partnership between Oakland-based Kaiser and Apple Valley-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but with several conditions. The partnership would allow the two organizations to create a new company, of which St. Mary will have 70 percent ownership and Kaiser will have 30 percent, according to a Dec. 17 news release. The two will also build a new 47-bed hospital in Victorville, Calif.
2. New Jersey health system inks deal for 4th hospital
Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Salem (N.J.) Medical Center.
3. Intermountain, SCL Health ink definitive agreement to merge
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health signed a definitive agreement to merge, the organizations said Dec. 15.
4. Ascension Saint Thomas to buy Tennessee hospital
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas signed a definitive agreement to add Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly, Tenn., to its health system.
5. UnityPoint explores selling 3 hospitals to Carle Health
West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health is exploring a deal to sell three of its hospitals in central Illinois to Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health.
6. Penn Highlands Healthcare to add 8th hospital
Highlands Hospital, a 64-bed facility in Connellsville, Pa., signed a definitive agreement to join DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.
7. Atlantic Health System acquires majority stake in CentraState
CentraState Healthcare System, a single-hospital system based in Freehold, N.J., finalized its agreement to join Atlantic Health System, a seven-hospital system based in Morristown, N.J.
8. HCA Healthcare acquires Texas rehab hospital
El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, acquired Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital, renaming it to the Las Palmas Del Sol Rehabilitation Hospital East.
9. Appalachian Regional Healthcare adds 14th hospital
Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare finalized its acquisition of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Ky., according to a Dec. 1 news release.