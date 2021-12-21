New Jersey health system inks deal for 4th hospital

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Salem (N.J.) Medical Center.

The transaction, which requires regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in 2022, Inspira said in a Dec. 20 news release. If the transaction is finalized, Inspira Health will include four hospitals.

"Salem Medical Center and Inspira Health share the same vision of bettering the health of the communities in which they serve, and the collective strength of this partnership will propel access to high-quality care teams, innovative offerings and best-in-class resources to more people within the Salem community," Inspira Health President and CEO Amy Mansue said in the release.

Inspira Health, a nonprofit system, has 6,800 employees. Its hospitals are in Vineland, Mullica Hill and Elmer, N.J.