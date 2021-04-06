Hospital M&A update: 8 recent deals

Eight transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced in the last week:

1. New York hospital may join NYU Langone

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, N.Y., the only remaining independent hospital on Long Island, is in talks to join New York City-based NYU Langone Health.

2. Chicago's Mercy Hospital finalizes deal to stay open

Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago and nonprofit Insight Chicago have finalized a deal that will keep the 170-year-old safety-net hospital open, the organization said April 3.

3. SSM Health takes over operations of Oklahoma hospital, renames it

SSM Health Oklahoma assumed operations of Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest Hospital April 1.

4. LifePoint sells 107-bed Washington hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health sold its majority interest in Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.

5. WVU Health System adds 223-bed hospital

The 223-bed Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital officially joined Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System March 31, the organizations said.

6. HCA to buy Tennessee hospital

Springfield, Tenn.-based NorthCrest Health is joining Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in a deal announced March 30.

7. Unity Health buys shuttered Arkansas hospital

Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health has acquired a hospital in Jacksonville, Ark., that closed in August 2019.

8. Boone Hospital Center splits from BJC HealthCare

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Hospital Center will become an independent organization April 1, separating from St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Massachusetts health system to remain independent after 2 deals collapse

California hospitals sue attorney general over conditions for affiliation

Biggest local health systems not interested in buying Tower Health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.