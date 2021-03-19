Hospital M&A update: 8 recent deals

Eight transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since March 1:

1. North Carolina health system to join Cape Fear Valley Health

Harnett Health, a two-hospital system in Dunn, N.C., said it plans to join Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville, N.C., by the end of March.

2. Trinity buys majority stake in Premier Health

Trinity Health, a 92-hospital system based in Livonia, Mich., has acquired a majority ownership stake in Premier Health, a Baton Rouge, La.-based operator of urgent care clinics.

3. OU Medicine inks merger to form academic health system

Oklahoma City-based OU Medicine and its parent organization have signed a letter of intent to merge with the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine to create an academic health system.

4. OSF HealthCare to acquire majority stake in Kindred hospital, rename it

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare said March 9 it plans to acquire a majority ownership stake in Kindred Hospital Peoria.

5. Insight Chicago would buy Mercy Hospital for $1, change its name

Insight Chicago is offering to purchase Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago for $1, a new regulatory filing reveals.

6. US settles antitrust case against Geisinger, Evangelical

The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement to resolve an antitrust lawsuit challenging Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger's partial acquisition of a 132-bed hospital in Lewisburg, Pa. As part of the settlement, announced March 3, Geisinger must cap its ownership interest in Evangelical at 7.5 percent and can't add ownership later.

7. UnityPoint Health sells Iowa hospital

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System acquired Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health on March 1.

8. Froedtert acquires majority stake in Wisconsin hospital

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health acquired a majority stake in Manitowoc, Wis.-based Holy Family Memorial March 1.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Insight Chicago would buy Mercy Hospital for $1, change its name

OSF HealthCare to acquire majority stake in Kindred hospital, rename it

US settles antitrust case against Geisinger, Evangelical

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.