Trinity buys majority stake in Premier Health

Trinity Health, a 92-hospital system based in Livonia, Mich., has acquired a majority ownership stake in Premier Health, a Baton Rouge, La.-based operator of urgent care clinics.

Under the new partnership, Premier will operate about 20 existing Trinity Health urgent care centers. Premier currently operates more than 70 urgent care centers, and it will double the number of clinics it operates across several states over the next few years. The urgent care centers will be connected with Trinity and other local health systems.

"Through this partnership, urgent care services will be more convenient and accessible to better meet people's needs," Dan Roth, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Trinity Health said in a news release. "Patients will benefit from a seamless, coordinated care experience between urgent care, primary care and other services within the communities we serve together."

