Hospital M&A update: 6 latest deals

Six transactions involving hospitals and health systems announced, finalized or advanced in the last month:

1. Bankrupt Verity Health to sell 384-bed hospital to Prime Healthcare Services

Bankrupt Verity Health System will sell its 384-bed hospital in Lynnwood, Calif., to for-profit hospital operator Prime Healthcare Services.

2. Kootenai Health acquires 2 hospitals from Essentia Health

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health has acquired two hospitals from Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health.

3. West Virginia hospital on brink of closure secures buyer

A bankruptcy court has approved a $3.7 million bid for Williamson (W.Va.) Hospital. The new owner, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, will take over the facility on April 30.

4. Christus Health finalizes acquisition of AdventHealth's 170-bed hospital

Christus Health has finalized its acquisition of Central Texas Medical Center, a 170-bed facility in San Marcos.

5. CarePoint Health reaches deal to sell New Jersey hospital

After months of uncertainty about a potential sale, Jersey City, N.J.-based CarePoint Health has agreed to sell one of its hospitals to Bayonne, N.J.-based BMC Hospital.

6. Penn Highlands Healthcare to absorb Pennsylvania hospital

Tyrone (Pa) Hospital plans to integrate with DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare, the two organizations announced March 18.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Geisinger, AtlantiCare sever merger

Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong seeks to reopen Los Angeles hospital as 'central command' for COVID-19

$40M sale of 2 California hospitals includes commitment to COVID-19 patient care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.