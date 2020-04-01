$40M sale of 2 California hospitals includes commitment to COVID-19 patient care

El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity Health has agreed to sell two California hospitals to AHMC Healthcare and is seeking an expedited review of the transaction, according to Bloomberg Law.

Verity, which entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, filed a motion with the bankruptcy court March 29, seeking approval for the sale. Under the proposed transaction, Verity would sell Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., and Seton Coastside in Moss Beach, Calif., to AHMC for $40 million. The agreement also includes a commitment by AHMC to continue to support the state's efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed deal comes after California Gov. Gavin Newson announced March 21 that the state will use $30 million in emergency funding to lease Seton Medical Center and St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles, which Verity closed in January. The state is leasing the hospitals for three months to expand capacity for COVID-19 patients.

