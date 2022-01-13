Hospital M&A update: 12 recent deals

Twelve transactions involving health systems and hospitals have been announced, finalized or called off since Jan. 1:

1. New Jersey hospital gets new name after acquisition

East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital received the new name of CareWell Health Medical Center on Jan. 12 after it was acquired by EOH Acquisition Group on Jan. 1.

2. Hoag, Providence to split: 5 things to know

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., and Providence, a Catholic health system based in Renton, Wash., will end their affiliation Jan. 31.

3. Trinity Health won't buy Tower Health hospital

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic has abandoned its plan to buy Tower Health's Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia.

4. Davis Health System acquires West Virginia hospital

Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System has taken over operations of Webster County Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs, W.Va.

5. Bryan Health acquires Nebraska hospital

Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center joined Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health on Jan. 1, expanding the system's number of employees by 850 to more than 6,300.

6. RWJBarnabas Health adds 12th hospital

Elizabeth-based Trinitas Regional Medical Center has joined West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health, both in New Jersey, as the system's 12th hospital.

7. Forrest General Hospital acquires 22-bed Mississippi hospital

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital has acquired Richton, Miss.-based Perry County General Hospital, a 22-bed critical access facility, after Forrest Health signed a letter of agreement.

8. 49-bed Alabama hospital joins UAB Health System, changes name

Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Medical Center has become a member of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System after entering into a management agreement, which went into effect Jan. 1.

9. NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst merge into 9-hospital system

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem and Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health have finalized their merger.

10. Virtua Health, Rowan University to create new academic health system

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health and Glassboro, N.J.-based Rowan University inked an agreement to create a new academic health system in South Jersey, the organizations said Jan. 4.

11. Norton Healthcare adds 6th hospital

Madison, Ind.-based King's Daughters' Health has joined Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare as the system's sixth hospital and its first outside Louisville.

12. HCA buys 59 urgent care centers in Florida

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has finalized the purchase of MD Now Urgent Care, a network of 59 urgent care centers in Florida.