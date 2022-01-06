Davis Health System acquires West Virginia hospital

Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System has taken over operations of Webster County Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs, W.Va., WDTV reported Jan. 6.

The ownership went into effect Jan. 1.

"We are pleased to welcome Webster Memorial Hospital, the medical staff and all employees to Davis Health System," said Vance Jackson, president and CEO of the health system. "Since 2016, we have worked toward the idea of a closer relationship. Today, I am proud to call Webster the newest addition to the Davis Health family."